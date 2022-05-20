Sunderland legend Niall Quinn has offered his thoughts on head coach Alex Neil and how he is looking ahead to the huge game this weekend.

Quinn is one of Sunderland’s biggest ever legends. His time as a player is often mentioned as the best strike partnership in the club’s history, and his time as chairman is looked back on fondly by Wearsiders to this day as his efforts helped promote the club and begin a prolonged period of Premier League football.

The Black Cats have the chance to earn promotion tomorrow and a win against Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final tomorrow would seal a return to Championship football for the first time in over four years.

Speaking to ChronicleLive about the job Neil has done and the huge occasion this weekend, Quinn said:

“It does feel different this time – I love what this manager is doing. The players are no longer playing with a burden upon them.

“They are playing for each other, they are playing with a passion. It’ll be no fluke if he gets this over the line and they find themselves in a better place.”

Quinn appointed Roy Keane as manager when he owned the north east club and Keane was closely linked with a return before Neil was appointed. Speaking further on this, Quinn added:

“We’ll never forget the impact he had. I say that to people time and time again – he didn’t just have an impact on the football club, he had a massive impact on the city.”

Keane guided the club to the league title in his first campaign in charge, despite Sunderland sitting bottom of the league when he took the helm.



A leader and a legend…

The former Manchester City striker seems confident ahead of the clash at Wembley this weekend and this will almost certainly breed confident into the Wearsiders.

They are expected to take over the capital throughout tonight and into tomorrow and the atmosphere created by both fans tomorrow will be superb.

Quinn has more than enough experience in these high-pressured affairs and it seems he is backing Neil and his team to guide the red and white army to success at Wembley this weekend.

The game kicks off at 15:00pm on Saturday afternoon and will be shown on Sky Sports.