Norwich City boss Dean Smith has moved to dismiss links with a summer move for West Brom’s out of favour centre-back Cedric Kipre.

West Brom centre-back Kipre has struggled to make an impact during his time at The Hawthorns.

Heading into the summer transfer window, it has been claimed that Norwich City, Rangers and FC Metz are showing an interest in the 25-year-old, who joined from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020.

However, it has now been confirmed by Canaries boss Smith that Kipre is not a player on his radar heading into the summer window.

As quoted by the Eastern Daily Press, the Norwich City boss issued a short response when asked if there was any truth in the links with a move for the West Brom defender. He simply replied:

“Not true.”

A summer move beckons?

Regardless of whether Norwich City are or aren’t interested, it seems as though the summer transfer window will be the right time for Kipre to assess his options and move on from West Brom.

He has failed to make an impact since joining from Wigan Athletic almost two years ago.

The Ivorian centre-back hasn’t made a single appearance under Steve Bruce’s management, and he only played 16 times under Valerien Ismael before his departure. Overall, Kipre has played 19 times in two years with the Baggies, also spending an unsuccessful stint with RSC Charleroi last season.

Kipre has shown exactly what he’s capable of in previous spells with Motherwell and Wigan Athletic, so he could yet prove to be a shrewd acquisition for someone.

However, regardless of where it is, it seems Kipre’s West Brom days are numbered. A move to Norwich City would have been an impressive one although a surprise, but he won’t be heading to Carrow Road any time soon.