Hull City are not pursuing a move for Yeni Malatyaspor striker Benjamin Tetteh, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have been linked with a move for the Turkish Super Lig man ahead of next season by journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Tetteh, 24, only joined his current club last summer and has been a hit in the Turkish top flight since then.

Hull Live say he won’t be making a switch to the MKM Stadium in this upcoming transfer window.

One to cross off Hull City’s list

Hull City will be linked with a lot of players this summer with the club expected to be busy as they prepare for their first full campaign under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and the management of Shota Arveladze.

The Tigers will be in the hunt for a striker, especially following Tom Eaves’ departure and Marcus Forss’ return to parent club Brentford following the expiration of his loan deal.

They have already published their retained list and have announced that captain Richie Smallwood and experienced midfielder Tom Huddlestone will also be heading out the exit door to help clear the decks for new arrivals.

Tetteh won’t be coming through the entrance door though and Hull City will have to look elsewhere for striking reinforcements.

He scored eight goals in 25 goals in all competitions this past season having previously played for the likes of Tudu Mighty Jets, Dreams FC, Slovacko, Bohemians and Sparta Prague.