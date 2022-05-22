MK Dons boss Liam Manning has been linked with the hot-seat at a host of Championship clubs, most notably QPR, following the conclusion of a successful first season at Stadium MK.

He was named as the Dons’ first head coach in August last year following the departure of Russell Martin to Swansea City.

Following a successful debut campaign in management, Manning left Belgian second division side Lommel SK to pursue a coaching career in England.

His side were denied promotion on the final day despite a 5-0 win against Plymouth Argyle and were also defeated in the play-off semi-finals by Wycombe Wanderers.

He is now linked with a move to the Championship, so who should MK Dons hypothetically look to replace him with?

Tony Mowbray

Mowbray, who was most recently manager of Blackburn Rovers, agreed to part company with the Lancashire side earlier this month.

In his debut season with Rovers he was unable to keep them in the Championship, after being appointed in late February 2017, but gained automatic promotion back to the second tier in his second year at Ewood Park.

Some other noteworthy achievements for the 58-year-old include winning the 2007/08 Championship with West Brom, keeping Coventry City in League One on the final day of the 2014/15 season and solidifying Blackburn Rovers as a Championship side for four years straight.

Darren Ferguson

Son of the great Sir Alex, Darren Ferguson knows how to get out of League One. Having managed Peterborough United on three occasions, Ferguson has been promoted from the third tier each time – in 2009, 2011 and 2021 – as well as an EFL Trophy in 2014 and a 2017 promotion from League Two with Doncaster Rovers.

The only potential downside to Ferguson is the three sackings that followed Peterborough’s promotions to the Championship and three relegations for the Blues, potentially proving his inability to sustain a club in the second tier.

Karl Robinson

He is currently manager of fellow League One side Oxford United, Robinson spent six years at MK Dons from 2010 to 2016. His current U’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, meaning the Dons would have to buy him out.

Robinson was a fan favourite during his time at the Dons so could they try and lure him back one day?