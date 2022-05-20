Bristol City’s Taylor Moore is expected to leave the club, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol City are likely to cut ties with the defender this summer.

Moore, 25, spent last season on loan in the Scottish Premiership at Hearts.

He has now returned to his parent club but may well be leaving on a permanent basis.

Bristol City days coming to an end?

Bristol City signed Moore back in 2016 as one for the future after he rose up through the youth ranks of French side Lens.

He has since gone on to make 59 appearances for the Championship outfit over the course of the past five seasons but hasn’t quite managed to nail down a regular first-team role in the heart of their defence.

The former England youth international has spent a lot of time away from Ashton Gate on loan to get experience under his belt.

He had spells at Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United and Blackpool during his first few years at the club before Nigel Pearson gave him the green light to head up to Scotland with Hearts this past term.

Moore headed up to Edinburgh last summer and went on to play 24 games for the Jam Tarts, 18 of which came in the league.

Robbie Neilson’s side will not be signing him on a permanent basis though which paves the way for another club to potentially swoop in over the next couple of months and lure him away from Bristol City.