Hartlepool United are still trying to keep hold of in-demand starlet Luke Molyneux, as detailed on their retained list.

Hartlepool United placed their key winger under their “offers of re-engagement” section of their retained list yesterday along with Timi Odusina, Jordan Cook, Gary Liddle and Mark Shelton.

Molyneux, 24, sees his contract expire at the end of next month and he is currently due to become a free agent.

The attacker has a big decision to make on his future and isn’t short of options at this moment in time.

Football Insider have reported that Derby County and Barnsley are keen along with Scottish Premiership side Hearts. Portsmouth are also said to be admirers, as per The News.

Hartlepool United face battle

Hartlepool United face a big battle to keep hold of one of their most prized assets as they look ahead to next season.

Molyneux played a key role in their promotion from the National League last year under former boss Dave Challinor and adapted to the step up a division with ease in this past campaign, chipping in with 12 goals in all competitions.

Derby County, Portsmouth and Barnsley are all gearing up for life in League One next term and could see the former Sunderland man as someone to bolster their attacking options.

He has proven his worth in the fourth tier now, is a decent age and has the potential to grow and develop further in the future.

Hartlepool United’s retained list suggests they are still trying to retain his services but they will need to bat away strong competition if they were to keep him at the Suits Direct Stadium.