Morgan Gibbs-White has released an Instagram post upon his return to Wolves after his Sheffield United loan deal ended.

Gibbs-White joined the Blades on loan at the start of the season to help towards the Yorkshire side’s push for promotion back to the Premier League.

He was initially signed to play in midfield, but found himself deployed as a second striker for large parts of the season. It paid off though, with Sheffield United climbing the table after a poor start to the season under Slavisa Jokanovic.

The 22-year-old netted 12 goals and set up 10 in the Championship campaign, topping both charts at the club.

The Blades unfortunately missed out on a trip to Wembley in the play-off final, with Gibbs-White happening to miss the deciding penalty that sent their opponents Nottingham Forest through. But, that won’t take away from the fact that he was a favourite amongst Sheffield United fans.

The Wolves academy graduate has released an Instagram post this week, apologising for his miss but also showing his gratitude towards the club in what was an incredible season:

What does the future hold?

A report from TEAMtalk earlier this month revealed that Wolves are set to give Gibbs-White an opportunity in the first-team next season, with boss Bruno Lage being a big admirer of the talent.

He has already made 86 appearances for the Premier League side, but was shipped out on loan twice to gain more experience, and now it looks like he is ready to endure a full season as a regular starter in the top flight.

A second Sheffield United loan deal isn’t fully ruled out just yet, but it however looks unlikely.