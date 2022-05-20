Birmingham City have confirmed that Kristian Pedersen and Jeremie Bela are among the eight players to be released at the end of their contracts this summer.

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer will be keen to breathe some new life into his squad at St. Andrew’s this summer.

Releasing out of contract players is a good way to free up some space in the side for some fresh faces and offload some out of favour players too, and the Blues have now confirmed eight will be heading for the exit doors this summer.

Danish defender Pedersen and versatile winger Bela are the most notable of the eight to depart, with the club confirming both have been released upon the expiration of their respective deals.

Renedi Masampu, Archie Matthews, Oriol Soldevila, Kane Thompson-Sommers, Connal Trueman and Yoane Zohore have also been let go by Birmingham City.

The right time to depart?

With both players looking to pastures new, it makes sense to let them move on at the end of their contracts this summer.

Bela will be missed by supporters having become a popular figure in his time at St. Andrew’s and after around two-and-a-half years with the club, he will now be looking for a fresh start.

As for Pedersen, he is one that has drawn criticism from supporters after previously proving to be one of their better defenders. However, after a drop in quality of his performances, it seems the right time has come for him to embark on a new challenge too.

With players now moving on, the attention will turn to bringing in suitable replacements and more bodies to breathe some life into a Birmingham City squad that failed to inspire last season.