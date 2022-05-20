Fulham are set to sign West Ham right-back Ryan Fredericks on a free transfers, reports Evening Standard.

Fredericks, 29, is out of contract at West Ham next month. The right-back left Fulham for West Ham in 2018 but now, reports in national media claim that the Cottagers are set to be reunited with Fredericks this summer.

Marco Silva’s Fulham claimed the Championship title earlier this month and the Portuguese boss looks to be in the market for a right-back, having been linked with a permanent swoop for Liverpool’s Neco Williams and for Norwich City’s Max Aarons too.

The Hammersmith-born Fredericks is a graduate of the Spurs youth academy. He never made a Premier League appearance for the club, instead spending time out on loan with the likes of Brentford, Millwall, Middlesbrough and Bristol City.

After being let go by Spurs in 2015, Fredericks signed for Fulham, where he’d go on to make 114 appearances in all competitions over the course of three seasons.

He joined West Ham on a free transfer in 2018. Since, Fredericks has featured 77 times in all competitions for the Hammers but has fallen out of favour this time round, making just seven Premier League appearances.

A good signing?

Fredericks has certainly been a useful player for West Ham over the past four seasons. He’s an attacking-minded right-back who was a hit at Fulham, and his addition to the side ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign will give Silva and Fulham some much-needed quality and experience.

Signing on a free transfer as well is a shrewd move for Fulham, who will hope to be better equipped to beat the drop next season.