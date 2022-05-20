Nottingham Forest loan favourite Keinan Davis is on the not-for-sale list at Aston Villa this summer, a fresh report from the Mirror has claimed.

Nottingham Forest brought Aston Villa’s Davis in on loan in January.

Since then, the powerful 24-year-old has become a firm favourite at the City Ground and his strong form has seen him linked with a permanent move to Steve Cooper’s side this summer.

However, the Mirror has now said Aston Villa are not looking to sell Davis this summer.

Cooper would be interested in bringing Davis back to Nottingham Forest if they are promoted, but it is said that the Championship play-off finalists will hit ‘a brick wall’ if they make any attempt to reunite with the striker on a permanent basis this summer.

A surprise development?

There’s no doubt that this loan spell with Nottingham Forest has seen Davis’ stock grow.

Although not scoring a particularly amazing number of goals, his physicality and willingness to work hard has shown what he can bring to the front line, with his efforts making him a popular figure on the banks of the River Trent.

However, it can be argued that a move back to Nottingham Forest would be beneficial for all parties rather than a stay at Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard has both Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings at the top of the pitch, meaning that Davis’ starting opportunities could be limited if he ends up remaining at Villa Park.

It remains to be seen if this how Davis’ situation pans out this summer, but it would be a surprise if Cooper and Nottingham Forest made no effort to reunite with the striker in some capacity.