Exeter City have a fierce reputation amongst the footballing community for their development of young talents. This is proven by some of their top graduates such as Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins or Swansea City’s Matt Grimes.

Matt Taylor’s side will be desperate to have a solid season next season. One player that could prove to be a huge asset for them is centre-back Cheick Diabate.

One of the biggest inspirations for him is former academy graduate Ethan Ampadu, who currently plays for Chelsea and has enjoyed a very positive start to his career.

With the rise in quality within the league next term, Diabate could be the perfect player to provide solid competition for the Grecians.

He began last season out on loan with Southern league side Truro City and got plenty of football under his belt to boost his development.

When Diabate returned to the side back in December, he instantly slotted into the first-team squad. He played the full 90 minutes in his return match against Port Vale and also grabbed his first goal of the season during a victory away to Walsall in January.

The defender then added to his tally a couple of weeks later against Leyton Orient.

Diabate ended the 2021/2022 season with 18 league appearances and two goals in the process and has proven to Taylor why he can be trusted.

Exeter City are in good spirits as a club as they head into League One and it’s no secret that they need to strengthen a number of areas in their squad. It’s also common knowledge that they won’t have the biggest of budgets either.

Therefore, this could play into Diabate’s hands as the club could opt to use their young talents in certain areas, rather than invest in players. He definitely caught the eye in the second-half of the campaign and could prove to be a very good back-up option for the club in the long run.