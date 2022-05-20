Reports coming out of Brazil are claiming that Brazilian entrepreneur Leandro Rodrigues is closing in on a takeover of Swansea City.

The news has come as surprise to many Swansea City supporters, but for many it’s given them hope of new ownership.

Reports coming out of Brazil claim that Rodrigues, a former lower league footballer in Brazil, is negotiating the purchase of Swansea City, and that he should have more information on this front within the next two weeks.

His company, VL Gold Dubai, are actively looking to branch out into football. There were reports of Rodrigues’ company making an offer for another Brazilian side in Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), though the club’s president denied this news.

The first mentions of Rodrigues and Swansea City in the Brazilian press are from two weeks ago

Rodrigues, who lives in Zurich, Switzerland, says that his ‘purchase of Swansea City’ will go through at the end of May or the beginning of June, but after further looking into the matter, it appears Rodrigues is only looking to purchase a 10% share of Swansea City.

Who is Leandro Rodrigues?

Rodrigues is the CEO of VL Gold Dubai. As per their website, they’re involved in gold leasing, the transfers of precious metals, crypto currency, treasury bank bonds and diamonds, operating in Brazil, Switzerland and Dubai.

Interestingly, Rodrigues follows Swansea City’s official Instagram page too.

Predictions online estimate Rodrigues’ net worth to be in the region of USD 1million to 5million, though again this is an estimate that must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Given the fact that the news of Rodrigues’ supposed Swansea City takeover, or part acquisition of the club, has only reached UK shores now, suggests there is very little in it.

He certainly seems like someone who is keen to break into football, and someone who could have swathes of wealth behind him.

But English football fans have seen these types of characters before. It would be unfair to make any assumptions about Rodrigues just yet, but Swansea City fans should certainly take this emerging news with caution.