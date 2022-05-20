Portsmouth are set to release Shaun Williams, reports Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth are poised to cut ties with the midfielder this summer.

Williams, 35, sees his contract at Fratton Park expire at the end of next month.

The veteran is now being offered an extension, with BBC reporter Moon tweeting (see below):

I’m hearing that Shaun Williams is set to be released by #Pompey. Signed a 1 year deal last summer — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) May 20, 2022

He officially become a free agent in late June and will have a big decision to make on his next move in the game.

Portsmouth spell coming to an end

Portsmouth swooped to sign him last summer to inject some more experience into their midfield department.

Williams has enjoyed plenty of game time over the course of this past season and made 35 appearances in all competitions, 31 of which came in the league.

However, Danny Cowley’s side are expected to make the tough decision to let him move on as they prepare to publish their retained list following the end of the campaign.

Williams is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has played over 550 games in his career to date.

He started his career in his native Ireland with the likes of Drogheda United, Dundalk, Finn Harps and Sporting Fingal before making the move over to England back in 2011.

The Republic of Ireland international initially had a two-year spell in Buckinghamshire with MK Dons before Millwall landed him in January 2014.

Williams went on to be a great servant to the Lions and 290 times for the London outfit altogether, chipping in with 22 goals.

He helped them win promotion from the third tier under Neil Harris in 2018 and left after seven-and-a-half seasons last summer.

The Dublin-born man is now expected to be in the same situation as last year now with Portsmouth set to release him.