Oxford United have exercised the one-year extension clause in Elliott Moore’s contract ahead of the new season.

Oxford United missed out on a play-off place in League One this season, finishing in 8th place.

Fans of the club have been frustrated in recent campaigns, finishing in a top-six spot in the past two seasons, but falling short when it mattered on both occasions.

But now they will begin preparing to attack a fresh third tier season, and the club have already acted quickly to tie down some important players to a new deal.

Captain Moore has had his contract extended by an extra year after his clause was triggered by the club.

The centre-back has made over 120 appearances since joining the U’s three years ago, being an instrumental figure in Karl Robinson’s side.

As well as being solid in defence, Moore has been a threat in the opposing box, scoring nine goals and assisting five from the back.

The news will delight Oxford United fans, who may feel that next season is their biggest chance of finally reaching the Championship.

Recent interest

A report from Bristol World towards the end of last month claimed that Bristol City were linked with a move for Moore in the summer, with his contract at the time set to expire in June.

The extension may not stop the Robins from swooping in still, as it was the club’s decision to do so.

Bristol City have already signed Mark Sykes from Oxford United in recent days, so the 25-year-old could be tempted at a reunion with his former teammate.

After having his stay at the club confirmed, Moore said he is ‘more than happy’ to carry on his U’s journey…

“I’ve loved my time at the club and am more than happy to be part of what we are building here.”