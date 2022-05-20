Bournemouth will not be triggering the option to sign Todd Cantwell for £11m from Norwich City, Canaries boss Dean Smith has confirmed.

Bournemouth signed midfielder Cantwell from Norwich City on loan in January, bringing him in to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The Dereham-born ace has shown signs of promise in making his Premier League breakthrough and helping the Canaries win promotion from the Championship. However, his form has faltered in recent times, and he struggled to make an impression with the Cherries too.

Bournemouth’s loan deal included the option to make Cantwell’s move permanent for a reported £11m this summer.

However, Norwich City boss Smith has now confirmed the newly-promoted side will not be triggering the clause. As quoted by the Eastern Daily Press, here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I envisage Todd being back for pre-season.

“Bournemouth have not taken up the option on Todd, so Todd is back as a Norwich City player.”

The right decision?

There’s no doubt that Cantwell is a talented player and holds the potential to become a Premier League regular. That being said, some might say a £11m permanent deal would be shrewd business for Bournemouth.

However, it just hasn’t worked out for the midfielder at the Vitality Stadium.

His spell in Dorset has been unsuccessful but it will be hoped that he can return to Norwich City and re-find the form that saw him burst onto the scene at Carrow Road a few years ago.

From Bournemouth’s perspective, they will surely be looking to spend the £11m they could have splashed on Cantwell to bring in some other fresh faces. It will be crucial for Scott Parker to enjoy a successful summer transfer window as they gear up for life back in the Premier League, but one player who won’t be following them there is Cantwell.