Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Colchester United’s Brendan Wiredu, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for another season in League One following their defeat to Sunderland in the play-offs.

Wiredu, 22, has emerged as a potential summer transfer target for Darren Moore’s side.

He remains under contract with his current club but they could face a battle to keep hold of him in the upcoming transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday keen?

Sheffield Wednesday could see Wiredu as a decent long-term option for them.

The Londoner has caught the eye playing in League Two over recent times and is a decent age, has experience now and has the potential to develop in the future.

He linked up with Colchester United back in February last year and has been a regular for the Essex outfit since his move there.

Wiredu has made a total of 75 appearances for the U’s in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals and seven assists to date.

He started his career at Charlton Athletic and rose up through the academy of the third tier outfit before going on to make six appearances for their first-team.

The Addicks loaned him out to Bromley and Colchester United before deciding to let him join the latter on a permanent basis.

They may well be kicking themselves about that now following his progress since his exit from The Valley and he could line up against his former club next term if Sheffield Wednesday swoop in over the coming months.