Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has said decisions will have to be made if any of their players attract offers the club “can’t refuse” this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday have failed to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Darren Moore achieved the Owls’ goal of earning a spot in the League One play-offs, but they ultimately fell at the hands of Sunderland, who will now face Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final at Wembley this weekend.

Dropping out of the Championship and then failing to bounce back up immediately can have consequences, one being growing interest in star players.

Now, with the summer transfer window approaching, Sheffield Wednesday owner Chansiri has revealed his position on potential player exits.

As quoted by The Star, Chansiri stated that while he hasn’t heard of any interest yet, decisions will have to be made if the club receive any offers they “can’t refuse”. Here’s what he had to say:

“I have not heard anything at the moment – but I don’t know what will happen this summer. “It depends what interest we get in our players.

“If we get offers for players that we can’t refuse and we believe we can replace them, then we will make a decision… If we don’t get good offers or we don’t believe we can do better, then we need to weigh things up.”

The summer ahead…

There’s no doubt that some of Sheffield Wednesday’s standout players will be attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of next season.

However, despite losing out in the play-off final, Moore has the Owls on strong footing heading into the new campaign. It will be hoped that a productive summer transfer window can bolster some key areas after some shortages last time around, with centre-back an area that will most certainly need bolstering.

Keeping key players will be just as important as bringing in some fresh recruits, and Moore will know that.

However, it remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday receive any bids they can’t refuse, with Chansiri admitting decisions will need to be made should they come in.