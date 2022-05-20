Reports in Brazilian media claim that entrepreneur Leandro Rodrigues is closing in on a takeover of Swansea City.

Rodrigues, who has made his millions through gold and diamonds commodities and also cryptocurrencies, is eyeing ‘the most promising niches in football’, as per OLIBERAL, with Brazilian 3rd tier side Clube de Remo on his radar.

He’s offering to purchase the club for €40 million, but has plans to re-brand them as well.

And Rodrigues tells OLIBERAL that he will soon have some concrete information on a proposed takeover of Swansea City, saying:

“In the next two weeks, we will be able to provide the entire Brazilian press with information about the acquisition of Swansea, an issue that will make many people change their minds. What we can say is that we are available to start the right in a professional, transparent and ethical way with Clube do Remo. It is enough that it proves itself favourable.”

Swansea City are currently owners by American businessmen Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien. The duo have come under scrutiny from fans along with CEO Julian Winter during the past couple of seasons, for their apparent reluctance to invest in the squad.

The duo have also overseen some big-money sales of players like Oli McBurnie and Dan James, though little of that money has been reinvested back into the side.

But news of a potential takeover from Rodrigues must of course be taken with a pinch of salt.

The story is only just breaking in Brazil and now here in England, so of course we know very little about the state of play with regards to Rodrigues and Swansea City.

Rodrigues certainly seems like a keen entrepreneur in Brazil who is looking to invest in football, and many Swansea supporters may be welcoming of new ownership, should he be legitimate that is.