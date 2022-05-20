Coventry City are not expected to sign Robbie McKenzie from Gillingham this summer, as detailed in a report by Coventry Live.

Coventry City are in the hunt for additions as they prepare for next season.

McKenzie, 23, caught the eye playing in League One in this past campaign and his name has emerged as a potential Sky Blues’ transfer target on social media.

However, Coventry Live reporter Andy Turner has poured cold water on this speculation. He has said:

“He’s not understood to be heading to the CBS Arena.”

Gillingham to face battle?

Despite Coventry City appearing to distance themselves from a move for the Hull-born man, Gillingham may well still face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Neil Harris’ side have been relegated to League Two and have a big few months ahead of them now as they look to mount an immediate promotion push in the next campaign.

The Kent outfit swooped to sign McKenzie back in 2020 and he has adapted well to life down south.

He has enjoyed plenty of game time with the Priestfield club and has made 84 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and five assists.

McKenzie, who can play in either midfield or defence, started his career at Hull City and rose up through the academy there.

He was a regular at various youth levels before making his debut for his hometown club in August 2017 in a League Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers before going on to play 34 times altogether under Nigel Adkins.

The Tigers made the tough decision to release him a couple of years ago but he hasn’t looked back since.