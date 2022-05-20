Salford City forward Ian Henderson is set to leave the club when his contract comes to an end this summer, reports have claimed.

Salford City saw another season of promotion ambitions fail to materialise into anything serious this season.

The Ammies finished in 10th place, seven points away from the play-offs and since, they have parted ways with manager Gary Bowyer.

Now, Football League World has claimed another who is set for the exit door is vastly experienced attacker Henderson.

Given the fact that Henderson has endured an injury-hit campaign at the age of 37, the revelation from Football League World won’t come as a surprise to many. The Thetford-born attacker played only 14 times in League Two, with half of those coming off the bench.

In the process, he managed three goals and one assist, with his last strike in the 2-2 draw with Barrow back in April.

Another summer of change for Salford City?

Yet another change of manager at the Peninsula Stadium after another failed promotion push could well bring about another summer of change for the League Two club.

Moments of promise and decent managerial appointments are yet to inspire the Ammies to League One football, but regardless of who comes in this summer, the aim will be to make the long-awaited step up to the third tier for the first time in their history.

As part of the arrival of a new management team, the playing squad could see a makeover this summer.

It remains to be seen who heads for the exit door though, with Henderson reportedly one set for pastures new when his contract at Salford City comes to an end next month.