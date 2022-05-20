Bristol Rovers have offered a contract to defender Sam Heal, as detailed on their retained list.

Bristol Rovers are keen to keep hold of the youngster for longer.

Heal, 19, sees his deal with the promoted League Two side expire at the end of next month.

The Pirates have proposed a new six-month extension to him in a bid to retain his services.

One for the future at Bristol Rovers?

Heal has been on the books at Bristol Rovers for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy at the Memorial Ground.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gas but has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

Joey Barton’s side gave him the green light to head out the exit door on loan in March to get some experience under his belt and he linked up with Salisbury.

He was a hit with the non-league side and they decided to extend his stay until the end of the campaign.

Heal has now returned to his parent club but his future is hanging in the balance at this moment in time as his current employers wait to see if he puts pen-to-paper on their offer.

Bristol Rovers have become one of the latest Football League teams to publish their retained list following their dramatic promotion back to League One.

They have decided to release the likes of Junior Brown, Leon Clarke, Jon Nolan, Brett Pitman, Kieran Phillips, Lucas Tomlinson and Glenn Whelan, whilst young pair Jamie Egan and Harvey Greenslade have both penned contracts.