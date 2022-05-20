West Brom target John Swift has not been offered a new contract ‘in writing’ by Reading as his current deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium nears expiry.

West Brom have been heavily linked with Reading star Swift this summer.

The midfield standout’s contract with the Royals runs out at the end of next month and his fine performances at the Select Car Leasing Stadium have seen him heavily linked with a move away.

Now, with their 2021/22 campaign done and dusted, Reading have announced their retained list, issuing an update on Swift.

The club have issued an interesting statement, stating that talks have been ongoing with the former Chelsea man but he has not been issued a new contract ‘in writing’. That means that as it stands, Swift will be officially released at the end of his contract, though Reading’s statement goes on to say ‘dialogue is continuing’ and negotiations may resume in the coming weeks.

The uncertainty continues

Reading’s statement doesn’t give a definitive answer on what Swift’s summer fate will be given that further talks are possible, but as it stands, the West Brom target will be heading for a free transfer exit.

If he does end up moving on for nothing, it could prove to be a really astute signing for whoever secures a deal.

Amid Reading’s struggles over the 2021/22 season, Swift continued to impress, managing 11 goals and 13 assists in 38 outings.

He has long been one of the standout players with the Royals, playing over 200 times since his arrival back in 2016. Since then, he has managed 34 goals and 38 assists, impressing in an attacking midfield role while also featuring slightly deeper as a central midfielder or out on the left-hand side at times too.

It remains to be seen if there are any fresh twists in the saga surrounding the West Brom target, though Reading’s latest announcement states that as it stands, Swift will be heading for free agency.