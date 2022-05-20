Hartlepool United have held talks with an unnamed Scottish manager, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo.

Hartlepool United are in the hunt for a new manager following their decision to part company with Graeme Lee.

The Pools have held discussions with an anonymous Scotsman as they weigh up who to appoint next.

The Northern Echo say Simon Grayson and Mike Williamson have also been contacted about the role and have also been in negotiations with the League Two outfit.

Hartlepool United have decision to make

Hartlepool United have a big decision to make on what direction they wish to take now. Their decision to dismiss Lee raised eyebrows in their fan base and they need to ensure they find the right successor.

The North East club were only promoted back to the Football League last year and had a turbulent past season, especially after Dave Challinor left them for Stockport County.

Lee came in and steadied the ship after Anthony Sweeney’s stint in caretaker charge and they ended up staying up rather comfortably in the end.

The Pools finished 17th in the division and will be eager to build on that next term.

They have published their retained list now and have announced that Zaine Francis-Angol, Josh MacDonald, Olufela Olomola and Martin Smith will all leave on free transfers.

Hartlepool United are also looking to keep Timi Odusina, Jordan Cook, Gary Liddle, Luke Molyneux and Mark Shelton.

They have been in talks with an unknown Scottish manager as they continue their pursuit of a boss.