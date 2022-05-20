Wycombe Wanderers take on Sunderland in the League One play-off final this weekend in a bid to return to the Championship.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side were promoted via points-per-game back in 2020, but their immediate relegation back into the third tier has left their fans wanting more.

With a taste of the second tier, they are desperate to get back, but it won’t be an easy task against an Alex Neil team who look formidable at times.



Wycombe Wanderers team news

Curtis Thompson will remain a doubt following his knee injury earlier this year.



Other than that, Ainsworth seems to have a clean bill of health ahead of this weekend.

Predicted XI

Stockdale (GK)

McCarthy

Stewart

Tafazolli

Jacobson

Gape

Scowen

McCleary

Horgan

Obita

Vokes



The toughest test yet…

The Black Cats are unbeaten in 15 games and will be painting London red and white this weekend.

Coming in their numbers, both sets of fans will create a huge atmosphere at the home of English football.

Neil is yet to lose a play-off game as a manager or head coach and Ainsworth’s squad will have to be on their A-game should they want to be successful in this outing.

Neither side can ever be ruled out of a fixture, with Ainsworth’s side demonstrating time and time again they can overcome any obstacle placed in front of them.

This play-off final could be one of the best in years with the biggest prize on the line for either side.

The game kicks off at 15:00pm and will be shown on Sky Sports.