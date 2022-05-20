Coventry City could face a contested summer ahead, with several of their key players attracting interest from elsewhere.

Mark Robins guided Coventry City to an impressive 12th place finish in the 2021/22 Championship season.

His side continue to defy the odds, and some may be disappointed that they couldn’t challenge for a spot in the play-offs after their blistering start to the season.

Nevertheless, the club is heading in the right direction, and Robins will surely make some more shrewd signings this summer, but he could also lose one or two players.

Here we look at three players Coventry City should be worried about losing this summer…

Viktor Gyokeres

The Swedish international has recently been linked with a move to Fulham. Their interest has since been played down, and the striker himself has admitted there’s some interest in his services, although he’s not interest in any speculation right now.

It’s easy to see why clubs are taking a look at him, after scoring 17 gols in the Championship for Coventry last season. If Robins can keep him around going into next season then it’ll be a huge plus for the Sky Blues.

Callum O’Hare

O’Hare became a surprise target of Tottenham’s earlier in the year. He’s another name who really came good last season, scoring five and assisting eight in his 45 league outings for the club.

Spurs look to have other targets in mind going into the summer transfer window, but Robins will surely be weary of any other clubs showing an interest in the attacking midfielder, who’s become a cult favourite at the club.

Gustavo Hamer

Hamer is one that fans may well be expecting to move on this summer. He’s been linked with a move away since last summer and there’s been several reports of interest in him leading up into this summer, notably from Celtic and Rangers.

He’s certainly a player who should attract interest from elsewhere, given his all-round capabilities in the middle of the park. And previously, CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner said Hamer might be one that the club have to reluctantly sell this summer.