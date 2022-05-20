Port Vale confirmed a place in the League Two play-off final last night, beating Swindon Town in a tightly contested penalty shootout. The Valiants are now in with a chance of reaching League One for the first time in five years.

It has been a turbulent season for the Staffordshire side, who just missed out on automatic promotion but are now in with a chance of returning to the third division. Since the appointment of Darrell Clarke, Port Vale have played fast-paced passing football that has been difficult to play against for the majority of the season.

The first half started with Port Vale determined to bring themselves back into the game, striker James Wilson (8′) finding the back of the net to make the score all square on aggregate. The Valiants nearly doubled their lead not long after, Nathan Smith hitting the crossbar. The rest of the half was a relatively uneventful one with either side unable to create any clear cut chances to get themselves on the front foot.

The second half continued to be a frustrating one for both parties, a number of half chances and squandered opportunities surely adding to the nerves of both sets of fans. Neither side were able to fund a breakthrough in the latter stages of the half and in extra time, causing the game to go to penalties. Port Vale eventually came out on top, Malvind Benning scoring the winning goal to send the Staffordshire side to Wembley.

Here, we look at three Port Vale players who impressed last night…

Nathan Smith – WhoScored rating 8.9

The 26-year-old has been an influential member of the squad for the majority of the campaign, acting as a leader in the centre of defence. Smith hit the crossbar in an effort that nearly doubled his side’s lead not long after getting the equaliser.

Smith was able to make three tackles on a success rate of 100%. The defender was also able to make nine clearances and four interceptions to maintain his side’s clean sheet.

Tom Pett – WhoScored rating 8.1

The central midfielder played an instrumental role in this fixture, dictating play in the centre of the park. The 30-year-old was superb with his distribution, completing 49 passes on a success rate of 77%.

Pett was also able to bring versatile number of qualities to the side, completing three dribbles and five tackles to help his side get themselves back into the game.

James Wilson – WhoScored rating 7.6



The former Manchester United striker has been clinical in front of goal all season, finding the net eleven times this season. Wilson scored the crucial goal that brought Port Vale back into contention.

Wilson was also useful with the ball at his feet, completing 25 passes on a success rate of 71%.