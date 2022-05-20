Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said a “really good offer” is on the table for Sean Raggett as they bid to extend his deal beyond this summer.

Portsmouth’s 2021/22 campaign was one that will have disappointed fans after another promotion push failed to materialise.

However, one shining light was centre-back Raggett. The former Norwich City and Lincoln City man enjoyed his strongest campaign in a Pompey shirt to date, making his contract situation an even more pressing matter.

Raggett’s deal is up this summer and efforts are being made to keep him at Fratton Park, with Cowley moving to shed light on their offer.

As quoted by The News, the Pompey boss has said a “really good offer” is on the table for Raggett, reiterating his desire to keep the 28-year-old on board in their bid to move forward head of the 2022/23 season.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ve made a really good offer to Sean and we’d like to keep him.

“For us, he played a pivotal role and was really consistent. So of course we would love to have him here moving forward.”

A tough one to replace

Raggett’s leadership and consistency made him a vital figure at the back for Portsmouth and there’s no doubt he will be keen to maintain his standard of performances heading into the new season, regardless of where he is plying his trade.

He was an ever-present figure in Cowley’s backline, with his towering presence helping him dominate most strikers while providing a goal threat at the other end too.

Raggett wouldn’t be an easy player to replace for Portsmouth, and losing him for nothing would just emphasise the blow.

With a contract on the table and Cowley insistent the offer is a “really good” one, it will be hoped Raggett puts pen to paper and commits his future to Pompey.