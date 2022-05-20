Millwall youngster Zak Lovelace’s future remains undecided as he weighs up the offer of a professional contract at The Den.

Millwall’s shortage of attacking options saw them call young star Lovelace up to the senior side during the 2021/22 campaign.

The striker was only 15 at the time of his first call-up, making his debut off the bench in a 1-0 win over Coventry City back in December.

As a result of his first-team outing and promising displays at youth level, Scottish Premiership giants Rangers were credited with interest back in January, though a move failed to materialise into anything at the time.

Now though, uncertainty remains around Lovelace’s Millwall future, with a professional contract offer on the table.

Speaking to the South London Press, Lions boss Gary Rowett has made it clear the club want to keep the attacking prodigy, though admitted he understands Lovelace will be “getting different advice” amid interest from elsewhere. Here’s what he had to say:

“The club have made it clear that we would love Zak to be part of what we do next year and on a full-time basis. That’s our aim.

“There is an inevitability, unfortunately, that some of your better young players get poached by other clubs. To a certain degree those fees are a little bit out of your hands.

“Zak is one of those, a lad who has had a bit of interest. He’ll be getting different advice and all we can do is show how much we want him here and then see what happens.

“I don’t think he has got to make a decision now. I think someone would have to be interested and essentially pay compensation for him.”

Picking the right path…

As Rowett acknowledges, many young players can make moves around this time of their career, taking the opportunity to test their luck elsewhere in their bid to forge a career in the senior game.

However, there is a path to the first-team at The Den, and it seems Lovelace is already on it.

He has five Championship appearances to his name now and, should he stay, would be hoping to add to that.

The likes of Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara and Tyler Burey have all emerged in Rowett’s first-team plans in recent seasons, so it remains to be seen if Lovelace follows in their footsteps and commits his future to the Lions despite previous interest from Rangers.