Tottenham Hotspur are expected to move for three Championship players this summer in Sam Johnstone, Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur are planning a busy summer in the transfer window. Antonio Conte’s side look keen on signing some younger talents ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, and two of the brightest talents in the country right now are playing at Nottingham Forest.

Spence is currently on loan at the club from Middlesbrough whilst Johnson has broken through the youth academy, with both asserting themselves as bright sparks under Steve Cooper.

Forest are heading to Wembley later this month to play Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final. Promotion would give Forest a much improved chance of keeping Johnson, and potentially of signing Spence on a permanent deal.

But should they fail to achieve promotion, then Forest could be picked apart in the summer. Football.london say that Spurs will move for Spence should Forest miss out on promotion, whilst also claiming that the Londoners are particularly interested in Johnson.

And Alasdair Gold goes on to write that Spurs are set to sign Sam Johnstone on a free transfer following his release from West Brom.

Breeding ground…

The Championship is becoming more and more of a breeding ground for young players who eventually go on the Premier League.

A good and recent example of this is Jarrod Bowen at West Ham, who was signed from Hull City in 2020 and has arguably been the best English attacker in the top flight this season.

Spurs look to be following in those footsteps and bringing in any of, or all of Johnstone, Spence and Johnson would be an impressive summer haul for Conte, with Spence and Johnson in particular being two players with huge potential.

For Forest, they look as though they really need promotion to keep their squad in tact ahead of the next season.