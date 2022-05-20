West Brom are said to be showing an interest in signing Newcastle United’s out of favour centre-back Ciaran Clark ahead of the summer transfer window.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce will be looking to make his mark on the squad this summer in his first transfer window in charge at The Hawthorns.

Expectations will be high after such a disappointing 2021/22 campaign. Now, it has been claimed by Newcastle World that one player on the radar is Newcastle United man Clark.

The Magpies are looking to trim their squad this summer and after he was left out of Eddie Howe’s 25-man squad for the second of the season, Clark is among those who look set to be sold.

With that in mind, Bruce is said to have expressed an interest in reuniting with the Irish centre-back at The Hawthorns.

Clark’s contract at St James’ Park runs through until next summer, but given his situation with the Premier League club, you wouldn’t think it would take much to acquire his services for next season.

Is Clark what West Brom need?

36-time Ireland international Clark has a vast amount of Premier League experience, playing over 200 times in England’s top tier.

He has experienced a Championship promotion campaign, so he would bring solid pedigree with him if he was to head for The Hawthorns this summer.

However, before being omitted from Howe’s Newcastle United squad earlier this year, error-laden performances saw his stock drop drastically.

The 32-year-old centre-back could yet prove to be a valuable option at Championship level. However, it remains to be seen if the rumours regarding a move to West Brom develop into anything more serious as Bruce looks to bolster his ranks before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.