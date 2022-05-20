Hartlepool United have released Zaine Francis-Angol following his loan spell at Stockport County, as detailed on their retained list.

Hartlepool United have decided to cut ties with the left-back.

Francis-Angol, 28, officially sees his contract at the Suits Direct Stadium expire at the end of next month.

He will become a free agent and will have to weigh up his next move in the game.

Hartlepool United spell has come to an end

Hartlepool United signed the Londoner in April last year on a free transfer and he helped them gain promotion under former boss Dave Challinor last year.

He made a total of 28 appearances for the Pools in all competitions and enjoyed plenty of game time earlier this season in League Two.

However, he saw his opportunities dry up a bit under Graeme Lee and was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis when Challinor came calling for him at Stockport County.

The Antigua and Barbuda international mainly joined the Hatters to provide back-up to their defensive department and ended up playing twice in the National League to help the North West club gain promotion back to the Football League after an 11-year absence.

The door has now swung open for them to make a permanent move for him if they want to.

Francis-Angol has also played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Motherwell, Kidderminster Harriers, AFC Fylde, Accrington Stanley and Boreham Wood in the past.