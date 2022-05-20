Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says they are in talks with Northampton Town-linked Michael Jacobs over a contract extension.

Portsmouth are keen to keep hold of the experienced winger.

Jacobs, 30, sees his current deal expire at the end of next month and he is due to become a free agent as things stand.

League Two side Northampton Town have been linked with a swoop on a free transfer.

Pompey are also hopeful of keeping hold of Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Cowley has said, as per a report by The News:

“We’re in ongoing conversations with both players. Both players have been made offers and we’d like to keep both players.”

Portsmouth make intentions clear

Portsmouth would like Jacobs to stay for next season and it appears he is still part of their plans.

He has been with the Fratton Park club for two years now and provides them with useful competition in attacking areas.

The Hampshire side landed him back in 2020 and he has since made 54 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and 10 assists to date.

Jacobs started his career at Northampton Town and broke into their first-team as a youngster before embarking on spells elsewhere in the Football League at Derby County, Wolves, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

You can see why the Cobblers would be interested in luring him back to Sixfields. He is a proven performer in both League One and Two, already knows the club inside out and would be a popular figure with Jon Brady’s side.

However, their failure to gain promotion this term may well impact on their chances of signing him now. They were beaten over two legs by Mansfield Town after missing out on going up automatically by a single goal.