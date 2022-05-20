Sheffield Wednesday’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is attracting interest from elsewhere, as reported by The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a battle to keep hold of the winger this summer.

Mendez-Laing, 30, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

The Star claim he is wanted by a “handful” of Championship clubs at the moment.

League One title winners Wigan Athletic were keen to sign him back in the last January transfer window.

Important player for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign the pacey attacker in November last year on a free transfer to add more competition and depth to their ranks.

He initially penned a short-term contract at Hillsborough before his deal was extended this past winter.

The former England youth international played a key role in Darren Moore’s side getting to the League One play-offs this past term and chipped in with two goals and three assists in his 19 appearances in all competitions.

Prior to his move to South Yorkshire, Mendez-Laing has played for a variety of clubs in the Football League including Peterborough United, Rochdale, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

He has proven that he is a handful at third tier level and keeping hold of him for another year at least would be a shrewd bit of business by Sheffield Wednesday if they were able to.

However, the player has a big decision to make on his next move over the next few weeks and could his head be turned by a Championship side?