Oxford United have offered a new contract to Charlton Athletic and Sunderland reported target Alex Gorrin, as per a report by the Oxford Mail.

Oxford United are facing a battle to keep hold of the midfielder this summer.

Football Insider have reported that Charlton Athletic and Burton Albion are keen to snap him up, whilst the same source has more recently linked Sunderland with a swoop.

Gorrin, 28, sees his deal expire at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Charlton Athletic and Sunderland target

Charlton Athletic are in need of some reinforcements to their squad following a poor past season in League One.

The Addicks are in search of a new manager at the moment after deciding to part company with Johnnie Jackson but that hasn’t stopped them from being linked with Gorrin.

He would inject more quality into their midfield department and has proven himself in the third tier now.

Sunderland may well be playing Championship football next term and their focus will be solely on their play-off final tomorrow afternoon against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Oxford United landed Gorrin back in 2019 and he has since played 100 times for Karl Robinson’s side, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

The U’s are sweating over his future at the Kassam Stadium right now amid interest from elsewhere and will be desperate not to lose him on a free transfer, especially to a team in the same league.