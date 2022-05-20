Oxford United have seen off competition from elsewhere to snap up youngster Josh Iheanacho, as per a report by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

Oxford United have secured the signature of the attacker despite interest from Championship side Coventry City and Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Iheanacho has put pen-to-paper on a two-year scholarship deal with the U’s and will link up with their U19s side ahead of next season.

AllNigerianSoccer claim he has also been on the radar of Rangers over recent times and the Europa League runners-up invited him for trials at Ibrox.

Oxford United win the race

Oxford United are showing that they are keeping one eye on the future by swooping in for Iheanacho.

He could be seen as a decent long-term option for Karl Robinson’s side and it will be interesting to see if they provide a pathway into their first-team for him over the next few years.

The teenager has previously been on the books of top flight outfit Crystal Palace but he decided to cut ties with the London club in search of more opportunities.

Oxford United will be competing in League One again next term after missing out on the play-offs. They were seven points short of the top six in the end and will be hoping to make another push for promotion next time around.

Robinson’s side have a few promising players in their ranks and will be hoping Iheanacho has a bright future ahead of him at the Kassam Stadium.