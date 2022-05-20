Sunderland face Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final tomorrow afternoon, with the winners having the privilege of playing Championship football next season.

It’s 5th-versus-6th at the national stadium tomorrow, with one point separating the two sides following the end of the League One season.

Sunderland edged Sheffield Wednesday over in the semi-finals, scoring a last minute winner at Hillsborough to send them to Wembley.

As for Wycombe Wanderers, they went into the second leg 2-0 up against MK Dons. The Dons pulled a goal back, but it wasn’t enough as the Chairboys managed to hold onto their lead to reach their second League One play-off final in two years.

Ahead of the big tie, a handful of The72’s writers made their prediction…

James Ray

“This is a huge game, and a seriously tough one to predict.

“Sunderland got the better of the Chairboys when the two sides first met this season before playing out a 3-3 draw back in January. The Black Cats will have a huge following behind them and Alex Neil is a play-off specialist at this point.

“Wycombe Wanderers are such a resilient side though and could beat any League One side on their day. I think Sunderland will have the edge, but don’t be surprised if Ainsworth’s side secure a narrow win either.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Callum Strike

“This is a big game between two very different footballing sides.

“The Chairboys will look to frustrate Alex Neil’s side from the off, getting stuck into challenges and defending very solidly, as well as piling on the pressure from set plays.

“It won’t be easy for Sunderland to make a breakthrough early into the tie, but gaps may open as the game goes on. I suspect Alex Pritchard will have a massive part to play in this one with his technical qualities.

“Both sides no doubt have what it takes, so I’m going for a draw after 120 minutes of football – Sunderland to win on penalties.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers (Sunderland win on penalties)

Luke Phelps

“Wycombe v Sunderland is going to be a huge game, between two really strong sides playing different brands of football.

“Wycombe are tough opponents for anyone in League One and how Sunderland will tackle their combative, route one style of play remains to be seen. But if the Black Cats can keep the ball on the deck, and remain clam, then I think they’ll be the team who prevail this weekend.

“It’s going to be a slog for both sides and I think this one will go all the way to penalties, but I think Sunderland will claim promotion.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers (Sunderland win on penalties)