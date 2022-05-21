Barnsley have some good developing talent coming through the youth system, including Luke Thomas.

The club has had many previous success stories when developing young players, such as Mason Holgate, John Stones, and Alfie Mawson, who have played in the Premier League in recent years. This has been a result of the hard work put in by the coaching staff to allow these players to fulfil their dreams.

Names like Jason Sraha and Jordan Helliwell have both played in recent matches, once relegation had been confirmed. Both performed quite well given the circumstances, and have given reason to be encouraged about their futures at the club.

One young player that will make fans get up out of their seats is winger Thomas, who has spent this season with Bristol Rovers. He’s someone Barnsley fans know about, but have not seen play for some time in a Barnsley shirt.

Thomas signed in the 2019 summer transfer window and scored the only goal on his debut against Fulham to give Barnsley all three points that day. He went on to make a further 38 appearances for the club that season, providing four assists along the way.

The following season, Thomas was featured minimally under then-head coach Gerard Struber and was not favoured by new boss Valerien Ismael, who was Struber’s successor.

Thomas was sent out on loan to Ipswich Town at the back end of the 20/21 season, but his most successful period was the following loan spell at Bristol Rovers. Under the guidance of Joey Barton, Thomas featured 28 times for the Gas, providing five assists along the way in a season that finished with promotion to League One thanks to a 7-0 victory over Scunthorpe United on the last day of the season.

Thomas will be keen to prove himself at Barnsley, having shown his capabilities during his loan spell at Bristol Rovers in only one division below Barnsley will be in next season.

He is still only 23 and has seen limited game time at Oakwell for some time now, though he still has time to cement a place in the side and prove himself in League One next season.

Barnsley will have to cut costs due to relegation so will rely on young players such as Thomas to help them in their bid to bounce straight back to the Championship.