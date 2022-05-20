According to The Sun’s Martin Lipton, West Brom’s wantaway goalkeeper Same Johnstone is a man in demand with five Premier League sides on his tail.

Lipton says that Johnstone is on the radar of the Premier League quintet after the Baggies stopper refused to sign a new deal.

Johnstone’s insistence that he would not be staying on at The Hawthorns saw him dropped by Steve Bruce for the final five games of last season.

Now it looks like a summer scramble is set to begin with five sides lining up their interest.

Spurs and Newcastle United amongst five interested sides

Sun man Lipton writes that Antonio Conte’s Spurs side are “among the clubs that have made contact” with Sam Johnstone over a move.

Newcastle United, West Ham, Leicester City and Brighton are the other four sides rounding out those interested.

Lipton goes on to add that whilst Johnstone prefers a first-choice keeper berth, he is happy to be a back-up for the right club.

Thoughts?

With five clubs jockeying for position to land the soon-to-be ex-West Brom man, a busy June could be ahead.

Whichever team are the ones to land the three-cap England international, they will be getting a solid stopper and a big man between the sticks.

Before dropping out of the line-up for West Brom last season, Sam Johnstone featured in 36 games, keeping 15 clean sheets and conceding 33 goals.

Whichever club is lucky enough to land him, it will be a big signing for them and even more so that it’s one on a free.