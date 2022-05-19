Rangers are the latest side to be linked with a move for Cardiff City youngster Japhet Matondo, who is already attracting interest from Leeds United and Celtic.

Cardiff City’s promising 16-year-old was linked with Leeds United and Celtic in a report from Football Scotland on Wednesday.

Matondo is highly rated by the Bluebirds and has already picked up game time with the Championship side’s U23s despite his age, and now, further interest has emerged.

According to Wales Online, Rangers are also interested in young winger Matondo.

Fresh off the back of their Europa League final heartbreak, Rangers will be keen to strengthen where possible this summer, and that could include bringing some fresh blood into their youth academy, with Matondo identified as a target.

Why a stay at Cardiff City could be best…

Rangers, Leeds United and Celtic are all big clubs that have plenty to offer young talents like Matondo, but the Cardiff City Stadium is quickly becoming an attractive prospect for young talents.

Manager Steve Morison has shown a willingness to hand youngsters a chance in his first-team, creating a clear path from the youth ranks to the senior picture for the likes of Rubin Colwill, Oliver Denham and more.

The Bluebirds are looking for a productive summer, so keeping promising assets like Matondo will be just as important as bringing in some fresh faces to bolster the ranks.

And with Morison’s willingness to hand chances to younger players in mind, it could be more beneficial for Matondo to remain in South Wales rather than test his luck elsewhere.

It remains to be seen how the situation pans out though, with Rangers, Leeds United and Celtic all attractive options.