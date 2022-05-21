Huddersfield Town have many young talents coming through, one of them being Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

For all the up-and-coming young talents Huddersfield Town have at their disposal, the club has to pay thanks to the recently implemented ‘B’ team which has allowed these younger players to progress.

Since the establishment of the second team, now first-team regulars Jon Russell and Sorba Thomas have plied their trade at that level, and have now successfully made the step up to the first team whilst being instrumental in achieving a place at Wembley for the Championship Play-Off Final.

Another youngster starting to turn heads is Edmonds-Green. He’s someone who fans will have seen briefly, as he was used under Carlos Corberan and Danny Cowley, before not being used in the first-team this time around.

Instead, the Peckham-born defender spent time on loan with Rotherham United in League One, and by all accounts, he impressed during his time in South Yorkshire.

He went on to feature 28 times for the Millers, scoring three goals, perhaps most importantly the opener on the final day of the League One season, which sent Paul Warne’s men on their way to promotion. He certainly endeared himself to their fans, as was shown in this send-off below:

Twitter: 👏| They say ‘never fall in love with a loan player’.😪 We miss you alREGy. Thanks for your part in this history-ma… https://t.co/dMiY3Aeifq (@OfficialRUFC)

With Huddersfield Town themselves having a centre-back on loan, Levi Colwill, the opportunity could be there for Edmonds-Green to showcase his talent to Corberan in pre-season. The 23-year-old would bring a bit of youth into an ageing yet experienced rear guard for the Terriers.

He has shown he can compete at the top end of League One now so he should be able to slot seamlessly into the back three system of his parent club.

The defender will feel that now is his time to stake a claim for a spot within the first-team, even if his chances are somewhat limited, he still deserves to be given a shot after what he has achieved on loan.

However, it is worth noting that his chances in the senior team could depend on whether Huddersfield Town are successful or not in the play-off final, should they win, would the centre-back be ready for Premier League football? If they are unsuccessful, do not be surprised to see him starting regularly next season.