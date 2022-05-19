Burton Albion have been credited with interest in West Ham’s 22-year-old midfielder Ossama Ashley.

Burton Albion will be looking to bolster their ranks in the summer transfer window.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side finished in 16th place in the League One campaign and now, it has been said a new midfielder is on their radar.

Football League World has claimed that West Ham man Ashley is a player of interest to the Brewers.

Burton Albion are keen on making a move for the 22-year-old midfielder this summer, so it awaits to be seen if the claims develop into anything more serious over the coming weeks and months.

More on Ashley…

London-born midfielder Ashley started out his career in the youth academy of AFC Wimbledon. He worked his way through the ranks at Plough Lane and played once for the senior side.

His single outing came off the bench in the EFL Trophy back in 2017, playing 10 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Yeovil Town.

He was then let go by the Dons in the summer of 2020, but he ended up making an impressive jump up the ranks to join West Ham United’s U23s ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Since then, the right-footed ace, who is eligible to represent either England or Morocco, has played 14 times for the young Hammers.

Injury has limited his involvement and he is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League club’s first-team, so a move away to give him more first-team action could be best for his development as he bids to forge a career in the senior game.