Millwall are in for another Championship season after missing out on the play-offs in the final game of the season.

Millwall had a spirited second half of the season, climbing up the table to put themselves in a position to challenge for a top-six spot.

They unfortunately fell short to Sheffield United, but it was nevertheless a great season from Gary Rowett’s men.

Fans will be optimistic of a campaign similar to the last, and should they want to be promotion contenders, a big summer will be needed.

A player the Lions should target is 23-year-old Fortuna Sittard’s Zian Flemming, who they have looked at before.

Recent links

In January, it was reported that the Dutch club had rejected a bid of around £1.1million from Millwall for the attacking midfielder.

Since then, the London club didn’t return with a fresh offer, but we could see them reignite their interest in the starlet during the summer transfer window.

On January transfer deadline day, Huddersfield Town attempted a swoop for Flemming, but also had their bid rejected by Fortuna Sittard.

Impressive season

In 28 Eredivise appearances, Flemming has netted 12 goals, providing four assists along the way from multiple positions such as centre-forward, attacking midfield and central midfield.

Despite only being 23, the versatile man has racked up almost 200 career appearances, returning an impressive record of 72 goals and 19 assists in all competitions.

There’s no doubt Flemming is a star, so Millwall should reignite their interest in him and go all out to get a deal over the line as he could may well take them to the next level. We could see an exciting ace in the Championship next season if so.

The Lions don’t play with an attacking midfielder, but he could may well link up in a two striker formation alongside Mason Bennett, or Benik Afobe if he returns to the club.