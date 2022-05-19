CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner has played down Coventry City’s rumoured interest in Swindon Town ace Harry McKirdy.

McKirdy, 25, has just capped an impressive season with Swindon Town in League Two. His side are midway through a League Two play-off semi-final bout v Port Vale, in which Swindon won the first leg 2-1 courtesy of two McKirdy goals.

The midfielder now has 21 goals for the season, with eight assists to his name as well.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Coventry City boss Mark Robins was in negotiations with a potential summer signing, and Sky Blues fans quickly speculated that it could be McKirdy after his breakthrough season in League Two.

The Swindon man has been linked with a move to Scotland, but CoventryLive reporter Turner has now addressed the fan speculation backing McKirdy to join the Sky Blues, and he’s ruled it out.

He wrote:

“The fans’ favourite put pen to paper on a new deal at the County Ground in January and would therefore not come cheap. However, I understand he is not a City target this summer.”

Impressive McKirdy…

McKirdy has certainly impressed this season – he’s shown so many qualities for Swindon, scoring so many goals from midfield and dragging the club into the play-offs and to within touching distance of the play-off final.

His sole focus right now will be on that. But should Swindon miss out on the play-offs then McKirdy’s attentions could quickly turn towards the summer, or more appropriately, the summer transfer window.

He’s definitely above the level required to play in League Two. Should Swindon earn promotion this season then they would have a much greater chance of keeping him at the club, but should they miss out then they might have to accept the fact that McKirdy will be moving on.

The Championship could be where McKirdy is at next season, but not with Coventry City it seems.