Coventry City are not interested in a summer move for West Brom attacker Matt Phillips, says CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner.

Phillips, 31, faces a contested summer at The Hawthorns. The Scot has endured another tough season with the Baggies, featuring just 28 times in the 2021/22 Championship season owing largely to injury.

Reports have also suggested that Phillips could be moved on in the summer transfer window, and CoventryLive say that a report from The Athletic last month linked him with a potential move to Coventry City this summer.

But CoventryLive’s trusted reporter Turner has addressed the rumour, and he’s completely shut it down He wrote:

“The Athletic reported in April that the 31-year-old winger is set to be available for transfer this summer, resulting in one prolific transfer twitter account linking the player with interest from the Sky Blues. Apart from the obvious and rather crucial fact that Mark Robins doesn’t play with wingers, there is no truth in the rumour what-so-ever.”

Reach for the Sky Blues…

Coventry City finished the 2021/22 Championship season in 12th. It was a fine campaign from the Sky Blues who’ve been a worthy addition to the second tier since their promotion ahead of the 2020/21 season, with fans hopeful that the club can go one step further next time round.

To do that, Robins will need to make some more shrewd additions in the transfer window. Phillips, although Turner has now confirmed that he isn’t a target of the club’s, never looked like the kind of player that Robins would sign anyway.

Coventry are a team that boast a lot of younger talents, often coming in after being let go by bigger clubs. Phillips doesn’t fit the transfer philosophy at Coventry at all and it’s no surprise to see this rumour quashed.

Still, expect Coventry to come into transfer headlines some more over the coming week and months, with the club quickly becoming an attractive destination for EFL players.