Swansea City’s reported interest in Charlie Austin has been deemed ‘exceptionally unlikely’ by trusted Swansea City source Planet Swans.

Earlier this week, Football League World claimed that Austin, 32, has held talks with both Cardiff City and Swansea City following his release from QPR.

The report was bold to say the least, and soon after WalesOnline condemned the story, saying that Cardiff City were not interested in a move for Austin.

Now, Planet Swans have also played down the rumour. They report that the story is likely one coming from player agents and representatives in a bid to force a summer move, with Austin to Swansea City is ‘exceptionally unlikely’ according to Planet Swans reporter Phil Sumbler.

Austin was let go by QPR following a disappointing season in front of goal. He managed to score just five goals in 34 Championship outings for QPR who eventually finished in 11th.

What next for Austin?

Austin still has plenty to offer, though at which level remains to be seen. He certainly struggled for form in front of goal last season and so he may yet consider dropping down into League One, where he could follow in the footsteps of someone like Sam Vokes, who scored 17 goals in 45 League One outings for Wycombe Wanderers last season.

There’ll surely be no shortage of interested parties in Austin this summer. Football League World did claim that he’s weighing up a possible MLS move and that could be an exciting opportunity for the striker, though it seems like another Football League move may be the likeliest outcome for Austin.

As for Swansea, Austin doesn’t seem like a player who fits their philosophies under Russell Martin, so it’s no surprise to see this rumour quashed.