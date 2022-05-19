Fulham and Bournemouth look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, with Newcastle United set to secure a loan deal.

Fulham and Bournemouth have both been linked with the 25-year-old goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window.

Both the Cottagers and the Cherries are preparing for life back in the top flight and had identified Manchester United man Henderson as a potential recruit. But now, a report from the Manchester Evening News has dealt both sides a blow.

It is claimed that Henderson is set to link up with North East giants Newcastle United instead.

The Manchester United shot-stopper was said to be in Newcastle on Wednesday to hold talks over a season-long loan deal, though a permanent transfer isn’t out of the question either.

An early blow for Fulham and Bournemouth…

It’s safe to say that a player of Henderson’s pedigree would have been a great signing for either Fulham or Bournemouth are they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The ‘keeper starred with Sheffield United in their promotion season and impressed in their first campaign in the top tier too. His performances earned him a first-team role back with Manchester United but after falling behind David De Gea in the pecking order again, a summer exit makes sense.

However, given how early it is in the summer, both Fulham and Bournemouth will have plenty of time to identify alternative options as Henderson heads for Newcastle United.

The promoted pair will be determined to strengthen where possible this summer as they bid to cement their places back in the Premier League once again.