Crewe Alexandra have snapped up Conor Thomas following his departure from Cheltenham Town, as announced by their official club website.

Crewe Alexandra have moved quick to make the midfielder their first signing of the summer.

Thomas, 28, parted company with Cheltenham Town at the end of this past season after they decided not to hand him a new deal.

He has now linked up with the Railwaymen as they look to mount an immediate promotion push back from League Two.

Strong addition for Crewe Alexandra

Crewe Alexandra have injected some useful experience into their midfield ranks ahead of the next campaign.

Thomas has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date and knows what it takes to get promoted from the fourth tier.

He started his career at Coventry City and rose up through the academy of the Sky Blues before going on to make 117 appearances for them in all competitions as a youngster.

Swindon Town then came calling and he was part of their side who gained promotion to League One back in 2017.

Thomas left the County Ground shortly after for a brief stint in India with ATK before heading back to England with Cheltenham Town.

He has been a regular for the Robins over the past four years under their popular boss Michael Duff, scoring 20 goals in 146 matches, but they made the tough decision to cut ties with him.

Crewe Alexandra have now swooped in and will be looking forward to seeing how he does with them in Cheshire.