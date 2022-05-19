Sunderland boss Alex Neil has revealed his squad has a “clean bill of health” heading into their huge play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.

Sunderland are gearing up for their biggest game of the season as they prepare to face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on Saturday.

The winner will be playing Championship football next season while the loser will be condemned to another campaign of League One football, so both the Black Cats and the Chairboys will want to be at full strength for the winner-takes-all clash.

Now, ahead of the tie, Sunderland boss Neil has provided an encouraging update on the injury front.

As quoted by Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith, Neil revealed that his side have a “clean bill of health” heading into the play-off final, revealing even the recently sidelined Carl Winchester has made an unexpected return to fitness.

AN: "We've got a clean bill of health for probably for the first time. "People we didn't expect, like Winny, too."#SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) May 19, 2022

All or nothing

After four seasons in League One and two failed play-off bids, Sunderland will be determined to right their wrongs of the past and overcome Wycombe Wanderers to make a long-awaited rise out of the third-tier this weekend.

Previous bids to return to the Championship have ended in play-off heartbreak at the hands of Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City.

Wycombe Wanderers will be stern opposition too, with Gareth Ainsworth brilliant at setting up his side to make it difficult for the opponents to create too many clear-cut chances while boasting the physicality at the top of the pitch to be a nuisance for any League One defence.

However, with Sunderland given a clean bill of health, Neil will be looking to field a full-strength side to earn the third play-off promotion of his career.