According to Jon Palmer, Barnsley have been granted permission to open talks with Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff.

The Tykes are on the hunt for a new manager after being relegated to League One this season.

Reports yesterday stated that Barnsley had approached Cheltenham Town boss Duff, but nothing was advanced at the time.

The Robins boss endured an incredible season with his side, securing a 15th place finish after being promoted from League Two the season before.

It comes as no surprise that he is wanted this summer; a tweet from Palmer has suggested that Cheltenham Town have given the Yorkshire side permission to speak to their highly-rated boss:

Barnsley have gone through all the correct channels and have been granted permission to have a conversation with Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) May 19, 2022

Looking for an immediate return

Barnsley have had a rough time recently regarding managers, with them having three permanent bosses this season, as well as a caretaker boss to lead the side until the end of the campaign.

Since the departure of Valerien Ismael at the end of last season, they have looked disjointed on the pitch, and many are surprised that they have plummeted down to League One following their play-off finish last season.

Duff’s impressive four-year spell with the Robins seems to have attracted the Tykes, who look to believe that he is the right man to take them back to where they feel they belong.

As well as actively searching for a manager, Barnsley have already registered interest in some targets ahead of their big season back in the third tier – Accrington Stanley’s Ross Sykes and Leicester City youngster Jack Butterfill.