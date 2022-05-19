Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker is a potential transfer target for Portsmouth, as detailed in a report by The News.

Swansea City’s forward spent the second-half of last season on loan at Lincoln City.

Whittaker, 21, was given the green light to join the Imps in the January transfer window to get some more game time under his belt.

The News claim he and his Swans’ teammate Kyle Joseph are possible options for Pompey this summer.

Swansea City have decision to make

Swansea City have a decision to make on what to do with Whittaker ahead of the next campaign.

He is due to return to Russell Martin’s side for pre-season following his stint at the LNER Stadium. He was signed for Lincoln City by their former boss Michael Appleton and went on to score five goals in 20 games.

The Swans swooped to sign him back in February 2021 on a long-term deal but he has struggled to nail down a regular spot in their first-team.

He has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Championship outfit to date and has chipped in with five goals.

Prior to his move to Wales last year, the Derby-born man started his career at local side Derby County and rose up through the academy at Pride Park.

He went on to play 32 times for the Rams as a teenager and has also represented England at all youth levels from U16s up to the U20s.